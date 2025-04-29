Smith says many Albertans frustrated by federal election, wants to ‘reset’ relationship with Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Danielle Smith is calling for Prime Minster Mark Carney to “reset the relationship between Ottawa and Alberta” after Monday’s federal election.

Global News has projected the Liberals will form a minority government, though the total seat count is not yet known as some ridings still have votes to be counted.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney on his minority government election victory last night,” Smith said in a statement issued Tuesday morning, adding that she believes a “large majority of Albertans are deeply frustrated” by the results.

She accused the federal Liberal government of having “overtly attacked” Alberta’s economy over the past 10 years while Justin Trudeau was prime minister.

Smith has been a vocal critic of Liberal environmental policies she says have limited the oil and gas sector’s ability to benefit the economy. She met with Carney, who was raised in Alberta, before the election campaign and said she gave him a list of demands she wanted him to address within his first six months as prime minister should he win the election. She said if he did not address the issues, Canada could face “an unprecedented national unity crisis.”

Smith said her demands include ensuring cross-country access to build pipelines, an end to the proposed greenhouse gas emissions cap and a repeal of Bill C-69.

“As premier, I will not permit the status quo to continue,” she said on Tuesday. “Albertans are proud Canadians that want this nation to be strong, prosperous, and united, but we will no longer tolerate having our industries threatened and our resources landlocked by Ottawa.

“In the weeks and months ahead, Albertans will have an opportunity to discuss our province’s future, assess various options for strengthening and protecting our province against future hostile acts from Ottawa, and to ultimately choose a path forward. …

“Our government will be holding a special caucus meeting this Friday to discuss this matter further. I will have more to say after that meeting is concluded.”

Under Trudeau’s leadership, the Liberals were able to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project completed, and since then Canada has seen record production of crude oil.

While the Trudeau government was in power, the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline was also completed.

Carney has voiced support for a number of environmental policies aimed at fighting climate change, but during this election campaign’s French language debate, he said he has been working with premiers on developing a national energy corridor and noted that the “geography” of current pipelines “is a national security problem” for Canada given the country’s changing relationship with the United States.

“We have to act,” Carney said in the debate on April 16.

In her statement Tuesday, Smith said she believes the federal Liberals and NDP have “demeaned and demonized Albertans” and thanked federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for advocating against Liberal policies.

“Mr. Poilievre made empowering Albertans and our energy sector a cornerstone of his campaign,” she said. “His respect and admiration for Albertans could not have been clearer. He is and continues to be a true friend of Alberta.”

Despite his Conservatives gaining ridings from both the Liberals and the NDP to form the largest official opposition in Canadian history, Poilievre is projected to lose his Ottawa riding of Carleton, after facing stiff competition for a seat he had held for 20 years.

–with files from The Canadian Press’ Sarah Ritchie