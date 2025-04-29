Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulates Mark Carney on projected Liberal win

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has congratulated Liberal Leader Mark Carney on his projected election triumph.

“I want to congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election victory,” Ford said in a statement on Tuesday morning. “I also want to thank Pierre Poilievre, Jagmeet Singh and every candidate who put their name on a ballot for their service to our democracy.”

Monday’s election shows Carney’s Liberals will form government, however, it is still unclear whether the Liberals will form a minority or majority government as some votes still need to be counted and a few ridings are too close to call.

Elections Canada had paused vote counting briefly but said operations will resume by 9:30 a.m. ET.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

With 122 of Canada’s 343 ridings located in Ontario, the province saw an almost split between Liberal and Conservative wins. The NDP nor the Greens have picked up any ridings in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford said the federal election “comes at a crucial time for Ontario and for Canada” and that Ontario “stands ready to work with the federal government.”

“Workers, families and businesses are navigating the economic uncertainty caused by President Trump’s tariffs and they are counting on all levels of government to work together to protect Canada,” Ford said.

His statement called on Carney to speed up approvals for critical mineral and other resource development projects, specifically the Ring of Fire. He also called on Carney to support new nation-building infrastructure, including pipelines, highways, railways, seaports and airports to reduce reliance on the U.S., as well as bail reform, among other agenda items.

“As Premier of Ontario, I look forward to working with Prime Minister Carney to protect the workers, businesses and communities of Ontario and Canada,” Ford said.