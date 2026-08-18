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Politics

Edmonton councillor seeks study on infill property values

By Joel Gotlib Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 8:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Infill impact on Edmonton property values'
Infill impact on Edmonton property values
An Edmonton city councillor is calling for a study into the impact multi-unit infill developments may be having on nearby property values. Joel Gotlib Reports.
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Edmonton city councillor Karen Principe has tabled a motion asking city staff to report to council on the impact multi-unit infill housing may be having on nearby property values.

“Other concerns I’m hearing about are waste removal and parking issues. There are many issues residents are concerned about when it comes to the impact of infill in their neighbourhoods,” said Principe, who represents Ward tastawiyiniwak.

Belgravia resident Felix Meier-Stephenson said he supports densification but believes some developments are too large for established neighbourhoods.

“We need densification, but there is such a thing as too much of it and in the wrong spot. I don’t think an 18-unit building fits this neighbourhood,” Meier-Stephenson told Global News.

The city’s zoning bylaw changed at the start of 2024 to allow more infill development.

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Click to play video: 'Edmonton city councillor pushing for fines against bad infill builders'
Edmonton city councillor pushing for fines against bad infill builders

“We’re not talking about single-family infill. We’re talking about developments ranging from sixplexes to 16-unit buildings,” said Dallas Moravec of Edmonton Neighbourhoods United.

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The group, which opposes multi-unit infill development, funded a study examining the issue between January 2024 and September 2025.

After controlling for housing characteristics, neighbourhood factors and market conditions over time, the study found homes within 50 metres of multi-unit infill developments sold for about 7.4 per cent less on average.

Among the properties examined, the estimated average impact was about $34,000 per sale, with losses ranging from about $19,000 to $65,000.

The study only examined properties that sold and did not include homes that were listed but did not sell, or listings that expired, were terminated or relisted.

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Edmonton Neighbourhoods United is now working with a statistician on an updated analysis using more recent data. The group expects the work to be completed later this month.

Principe said a city report could provide residents with more information about the issue.

“It’s nuanced, but it would be nice to see for transparency and to give residents the information they’re looking for because there are a lot of concerns,” she said.

There is no timeline for when the city report could be completed.

Meier-Stephenson said residents are not opposed to infill development but want input on what is appropriate for their neighbourhood.

“We’re not against infill, but we would like to have a say on what comes here and what is reasonable,” he said.

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