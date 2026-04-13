Canada byelection results: Scarborough Southwest

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Voters in the federal riding of Scarborough Southwest will choose their first new member of Parliament in more than a decade in Monday’s byelection.

The Toronto-area riding had been held since 2015 by Liberal MP Bill Blair, the former Toronto police chief who served as public safety minister and defence minister under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Blair resigned earlier this year to serve as Canada’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The Liberals have nominated former Ontario New Democratic Party deputy leader and MPP Doly Begum as their candidate to potentially succeed Blair. Begum resigned from the Ontario NDP after accepting the Liberal nomination.

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She will face off against Conservative candidate Diana Filipova, NDP candidate Fatima Shaban and Green Party candidate Pooja Malhotra.

The riding has been held by the Liberals since its creation in the 1990s with the exception of the NDP’s Dan Harris, who flipped the riding in the 2011 “orange wave” election.

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Scarborough Southwest sits on the shore of Lake Ontario and encompasses parts of Scarborough Village and other neighbourhoods in the Scarborough district of Toronto.