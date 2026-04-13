Canada byelection results: University—Rosedale

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Voters in the federal riding of University—Rosedale will get the chance to pick a fresh face as their member of Parliament in Monday’s byelection.

The riding had been represented by Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland since its creation in 2015 until her resignation earlier this year.

Freeland, who had served as former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s deputy and other high-profile cabinet roles, left Parliament to serve a special economic advisory role to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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The Toronto-area riding is considered a safe seat for the Liberals, who have nominated physician and academic Danielle Martin as their candidate to potentially replace Freeland.

Her opponents include Conservative candidate Don Hodgson, New Democratic candidate Serena Purdy and Green Party candidate Andrew Massey.

The riding encompasses the University of Toronto’s St. George campus and part of downtown Toronto, plus the inner-city neighbourhoods of Rosedale and Yorkville.

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