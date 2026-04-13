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Politics

Canada byelection results: University—Rosedale

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
FILE - A sign directs voters to a polling station to cast their ballots in the federal election in Calgary on April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
FILE - A sign directs voters to a polling station to cast their ballots in the federal election in Calgary on April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
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Voters in the federal riding of University—Rosedale will get the chance to pick a fresh face as their member of Parliament in Monday’s byelection.

The riding had been represented by Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland since its creation in 2015 until her resignation earlier this year.

Freeland, who had served as former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s deputy and other high-profile cabinet roles, left Parliament to serve a special economic advisory role to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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The Toronto-area riding is considered a safe seat for the Liberals, who have nominated physician and academic Danielle Martin as their candidate to potentially replace Freeland.

Her opponents include Conservative candidate Don Hodgson, New Democratic candidate Serena Purdy and Green Party candidate Andrew Massey.

The riding encompasses the University of Toronto’s St. George campus and part of downtown Toronto, plus the inner-city neighbourhoods of Rosedale and Yorkville.

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