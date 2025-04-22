Canada election 2025: Humber River-Black Creek

See more sharing options

Humber River-Black Creek is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Judy Sgro who first took office in 1999. Sgro collected 19,533 votes, winning 60.69 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Humber River-Black Creek in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Judy Sgro (Incumbent) Conservative: Bijay Paudel NDP: Matias de Dovitiis People's Party: Marek Jasinski Communist: Jeanne McGuire