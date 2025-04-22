SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Humber River-Black Creek

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Humber River-Black Creek is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Judy Sgro who first took office in 1999. Sgro collected 19,533 votes, winning 60.69 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Humber River-Black Creek in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Judy Sgro (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bijay Paudel

NDP: Matias de Dovitiis

People's Party: Marek Jasinski

Communist: Jeanne McGuire

