Canada election 2025: Cloverdale-Langley City

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Cloverdale-Langley City is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Tamara Jansen who first took office in 2024. Jansen collected 9,936 votes, winning 66 per cent of the vote in a 2024 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cloverdale-Langley City in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Tamara Jansen (Incumbent) Liberal: Kyle Latchford NDP: Vanessa Sharma Green: Kevin Wilkie People's Party: Jim McMurtry