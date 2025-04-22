Canada election 2025: Cloverdale-Langley City

Cloverdale-Langley City is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Tamara Jansen who first took office in 2024. Jansen collected 9,936 votes, winning 66 per cent of the vote in a 2024 federal by-election.
Voters will decide who will represent Cloverdale-Langley City in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Tamara Jansen (Incumbent)
Liberal: Kyle Latchford
NDP: Vanessa Sharma
Green: Kevin Wilkie
People's Party: Jim McMurtry
