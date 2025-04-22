SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Cloverdale-Langley City

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tamara Jansen
    Tamara Jansen
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Kyle Latchford
    Kyle Latchford
    Liberal
  • Vanessa Sharma
    Vanessa Sharma
    NDP
  • Kevin Wilkie
    Kevin Wilkie
    Green
  • Jim McMurtry
    Jim McMurtry
    People's Party
Cloverdale-Langley City is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Tamara Jansen who first took office in 2024. Jansen collected 9,936 votes, winning 66 per cent of the vote in a 2024 federal by-election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cloverdale-Langley City in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Tamara Jansen (Incumbent)

Liberal: Kyle Latchford

NDP: Vanessa Sharma

Green: Kevin Wilkie

People's Party: Jim McMurtry

