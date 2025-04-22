Canada election 2025: Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

See more sharing options

Rivière-des-Mille-Îles is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Luc Desilets who first took office in 2019. Desilets collected 21,645 votes, winning 40.56 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rivière-des-Mille-Îles in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Luc Desilets (Incumbent) Liberal: Linda Lapointe Conservative: Elia Lopez NDP: Joseph Hakizimana Green: Alec Ware Independent: Michel Genois People's Party: David Santamaria Quiceno