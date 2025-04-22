SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Luc Desilets
    Luc Desilets
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Linda Lapointe
    Linda Lapointe
    Liberal
  • Elia Lopez
    Elia Lopez
    Conservative
  • Joseph Hakizimana
    Joseph Hakizimana
    NDP
  • Alec Ware
    Alec Ware
    Green
  • Michel Genois
    Michel Genois
    Independent
  • David Santamaria Quiceno
    David Santamaria Quiceno
    People's Party
Rivière-des-Mille-Îles is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Luc Desilets who first took office in 2019. Desilets collected 21,645 votes, winning 40.56 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rivière-des-Mille-Îles in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Luc Desilets (Incumbent)

Liberal: Linda Lapointe

Conservative: Elia Lopez

NDP: Joseph Hakizimana

Green: Alec Ware

Independent: Michel Genois

People's Party: David Santamaria Quiceno

