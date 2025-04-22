SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Simcoe-Grey

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:26 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Terry Dowdall
    Terry Dowdall
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Bren Munro
    Bren Munro
    Liberal
  • Jasleen Bains
    Jasleen Bains
    NDP
  • Allan Kuhn
    Allan Kuhn
    Green
  • Giorgio Mammoliti
    Giorgio Mammoliti
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Simcoe-Grey is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Terry Dowdall who first took office in 2019. Dowdall collected 36,249 votes, winning 47.32 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe-Grey in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Terry Dowdall (Incumbent)

Liberal: Bren Munro

NDP: Jasleen Bains

Green: Allan Kuhn

People's Party: Giorgio Mammoliti

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices