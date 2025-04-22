Canada election 2025: Simcoe-Grey

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Simcoe-Grey is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Terry Dowdall who first took office in 2019. Dowdall collected 36,249 votes, winning 47.32 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Simcoe-Grey in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Terry Dowdall (Incumbent) Liberal: Bren Munro NDP: Jasleen Bains Green: Allan Kuhn People's Party: Giorgio Mammoliti