Canada election 2025: Rimouski—La Matapédia

Rimouski—La Matapédia is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Maxime Blanchette-Joncas who first took office in 2019. Blanchette-Joncas collected 20,657 votes, winning 49.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Rimouski—La Matapédia in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Maxime Blanchette-Joncas (Incumbent)
Liberal: Alexander Reford
Conservative: Nancy Joannette
NDP: Salomé Salvain
Independent: Raphaël Arsenault
Independent: Noémi Bureau-Civil
People's Party: Taraneh Javanbakht
Independent: Tommy Lefebvre
Rhinoceros: Lysane Picker-Paquin
