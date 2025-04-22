Canada election 2025: Rimouski—La Matapédia

See more sharing options

Rimouski—La Matapédia is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Maxime Blanchette-Joncas who first took office in 2019. Blanchette-Joncas collected 20,657 votes, winning 49.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rimouski—La Matapédia in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Maxime Blanchette-Joncas (Incumbent) Liberal: Alexander Reford Conservative: Nancy Joannette NDP: Salomé Salvain Independent: Raphaël Arsenault Independent: Noémi Bureau-Civil People's Party: Taraneh Javanbakht Independent: Tommy Lefebvre Rhinoceros: Lysane Picker-Paquin