Politics

Canada election 2025: Rimouski—La Matapédia

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Rimouski—La Matapédia is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Maxime Blanchette-Joncas who first took office in 2019. Blanchette-Joncas collected 20,657 votes, winning 49.02 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rimouski—La Matapédia in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Maxime Blanchette-Joncas (Incumbent)

Liberal: Alexander Reford

Conservative: Nancy Joannette

NDP: Salomé Salvain

Independent: Raphaël Arsenault

Independent: Noémi Bureau-Civil

People's Party: Taraneh Javanbakht

Independent: Tommy Lefebvre

Rhinoceros: Lysane Picker-Paquin

