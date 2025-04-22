Canada election 2025: Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton

See more sharing options

Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay (Incumbent) Liberal: Mélanie Bédard Conservative: Gaëtan Deschênes NDP: Raymonde Plamondon Green: Martin Grenier People's Party: Sylvain Pariseau