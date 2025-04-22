Canada election 2025: Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton

Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay (Incumbent)
Liberal: Mélanie Bédard
Conservative: Gaëtan Deschênes
NDP: Raymonde Plamondon
Green: Martin Grenier
People's Party: Sylvain Pariseau
