SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay
    Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • Mélanie Bédard
    Mélanie Bédard
    Liberal
  • Gaëtan Deschênes
    Gaëtan Deschênes
    Conservative
  • Raymonde Plamondon
    Raymonde Plamondon
    NDP
  • Martin Grenier
    Martin Grenier
    Green
  • Sylvain Pariseau
    Sylvain Pariseau
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Hyacinthe—Bagot—Acton in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mélanie Bédard

Conservative: Gaëtan Deschênes

NDP: Raymonde Plamondon

Green: Martin Grenier

People's Party: Sylvain Pariseau

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices