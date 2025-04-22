SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Bob Zimmer who first took office in 2011. Zimmer collected 29,882 votes, winning 60.74 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Bob Zimmer (Incumbent)

Liberal: Peter Njenga

NDP: Cory Longley

Green: Mary Forbes

People's Party: David Watson

