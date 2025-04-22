SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Northwest Territories

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:42 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rebecca Alty
    Rebecca Alty
    Liberal
  • Kimberly Fairman
    Kimberly Fairman
    Conservative
  • Kelvin Kotchilea
    Kelvin Kotchilea
    NDP
  • Rainbow Eyes
    Rainbow Eyes
    Green
Northwest Territories is a federal riding located in The Territories.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Michael McLeod who first took office in 2015. McLeod collected 5,387 votes, winning 38.22 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Northwest Territories in The Territories during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Rebecca Alty

Conservative: Kimberly Fairman

NDP: Kelvin Kotchilea

Green: Rainbow Eyes

