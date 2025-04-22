Canada election 2025: Northwest Territories

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Northwest Territories is a federal riding located in The Territories.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Michael McLeod who first took office in 2015. McLeod collected 5,387 votes, winning 38.22 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Northwest Territories in The Territories during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Rebecca Alty Conservative: Kimberly Fairman NDP: Kelvin Kotchilea Green: Rainbow Eyes