Canada election 2025: Northwest Territories

Northwest Territories is a federal riding located in The Territories.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Michael McLeod who first took office in 2015. McLeod collected 5,387 votes, winning 38.22 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Northwest Territories in The Territories during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Rebecca Alty
Conservative: Kimberly Fairman
NDP: Kelvin Kotchilea
Green: Rainbow Eyes
