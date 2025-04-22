Canada election 2025: Newmarket-Aurora

Send this page to someone via email

Newmarket-Aurora is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Tony Van Bynen who first took office in 2019. Van Bynen collected 24,208 votes, winning 43.78 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Van Bynen is not running in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Newmarket-Aurora in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Jennifer McLachlan Conservative: Sandra Cobena NDP: Anna Gollen