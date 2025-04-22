Canada election 2025: Miramichi—Grand Lake

See more sharing options

Miramichi—Grand Lake is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Jake Stewart who first took office in 2021. Stewart collected 14,218 votes, winning 43.74 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Miramichi—Grand Lake in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Lisa Harris Conservative: Mike Dawson NDP: Josh Floyd Green: Matthew Ian Clark