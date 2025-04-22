SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Miramichi—Grand Lake

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
Registered candidates
  • Lisa Harris
    Lisa Harris
    Liberal
  • Mike Dawson
    Mike Dawson
    Conservative
  • Josh Floyd
    Josh Floyd
    NDP
  • Matthew Ian Clark
    Matthew Ian Clark
    Green
Miramichi—Grand Lake is a federal riding located in New Brunswick.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Jake Stewart who first took office in 2021. Stewart collected 14,218 votes, winning 43.74 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Miramichi—Grand Lake in New Brunswick during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Lisa Harris

Conservative: Mike Dawson

NDP: Josh Floyd

Green: Matthew Ian Clark

