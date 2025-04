See more sharing options

Wellington-Halton Hills North is a federal riding located in Ontario and is a new riding in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Wellington-Halton Hills North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Conservative: Michael Chong (Incumbent) Liberal: Sean Carscadden NDP: Andrew Bascombe Green: Liam Stiles People's Party: Syl Carle