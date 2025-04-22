SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Beauharnois—Salaberry—Soulanges— Huntingdon

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Beauharnois—Salaberry—Soulanges— Huntingdon is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding includes parts of the ridings previously known as Salaberry–Suroît and Vaudreuil–Soulanges.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauharnois—Salaberry—Soulanges— Huntingdon in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Claude DeBellefeuille (Incumbent)

Liberal: Miguel Perras

Conservative: Priska St-Pierre

NDP: Tyler Jones

Green: Kristian Solarik

People's Party: Martin Lévesque

