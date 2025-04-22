Canada election 2025: Beauharnois—Salaberry—Soulanges— Huntingdon

Beauharnois—Salaberry—Soulanges— Huntingdon is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding includes parts of the ridings previously known as Salaberry–Suroît and Vaudreuil–Soulanges.
Voters will decide who will represent Beauharnois—Salaberry—Soulanges— Huntingdon in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Claude DeBellefeuille (Incumbent)
Liberal: Miguel Perras
Conservative: Priska St-Pierre
NDP: Tyler Jones
Green: Kristian Solarik
People's Party: Martin Lévesque
Comments