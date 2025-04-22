Canada election 2025: Cardigan

Send this page to someone via email

Cardigan is a federal riding located in Prince Edward Island.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay who first took office in 1988. MacAulay collected 11,175 votes, winning 50.58 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. MacAuley announced in March that he would not be running for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election.

Voters will decide who will represent Cardigan in Prince Edward Island during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Kent MacDonald Conservative: James Aylward NDP: Lynne Thiele Green: Maria Rodriguez People's Party: Adam Harding Independent: Wayne Phelan