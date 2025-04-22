SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Cardigan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:46 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Kent MacDonald
    Kent MacDonald
    Liberal
  • James Aylward
    James Aylward
    Conservative
  • Lynne Thiele
    Lynne Thiele
    NDP
  • Maria Rodriguez
    Maria Rodriguez
    Green
  • Adam Harding
    Adam Harding
    People's Party
  • Wayne Phelan
    Wayne Phelan
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cardigan is a federal riding located in Prince Edward Island.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay who first took office in 1988. MacAulay collected 11,175 votes, winning 50.58 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. MacAuley announced in March that he would not be running for re-election in the 2025 Canadian election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Cardigan in Prince Edward Island during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Kent MacDonald

Conservative: James Aylward

NDP: Lynne Thiele

Green: Maria Rodriguez

People's Party: Adam Harding

Independent: Wayne Phelan

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices