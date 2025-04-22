Canada election 2025: Saint-Maurice-Champlain

See more sharing options

Saint-Maurice-Champlain is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP François-Philippe Champagne who first took office in 2015. Champagne collected 23,913 votes, winning 42.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Maurice-Champlain in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: François-Philippe Champagne (Incumbent) Conservative: Pierre-Augustin Allard NDP: Nathalie Garceau Bloc Québécois: Thierry Bilodeau Green: Marie-Claude Gaudet Rhinoceros: Dji-Pé Frazer People's Party: David Rioux