Canada election 2025: Saint-Maurice-Champlain

Saint-Maurice-Champlain is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP François-Philippe Champagne who first took office in 2015. Champagne collected 23,913 votes, winning 42.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Maurice-Champlain in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: François-Philippe Champagne (Incumbent)
Conservative: Pierre-Augustin Allard
NDP: Nathalie Garceau
Bloc Québécois: Thierry Bilodeau
Green: Marie-Claude Gaudet
Rhinoceros: Dji-Pé Frazer
People's Party: David Rioux
