Politics

Canada election 2025: Saint-Maurice-Champlain

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • François-Philippe Champagne
    François-Philippe Champagne
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Pierre-Augustin Allard
    Pierre-Augustin Allard
    Conservative
  • Nathalie Garceau
    Nathalie Garceau
    NDP
  • Thierry Bilodeau
    Thierry Bilodeau
    Bloc Québécois
  • Marie-Claude Gaudet
    Marie-Claude Gaudet
    Green
  • Dji-Pé Frazer
    Dji-Pé Frazer
    Rhinoceros
  • David Rioux
    David Rioux
    People's Party
Saint-Maurice-Champlain is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP François-Philippe Champagne who first took office in 2015. Champagne collected 23,913 votes, winning 42.45 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Maurice-Champlain in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: François-Philippe Champagne (Incumbent)

Conservative: Pierre-Augustin Allard

NDP: Nathalie Garceau

Bloc Québécois: Thierry Bilodeau

Green: Marie-Claude Gaudet

Rhinoceros: Dji-Pé Frazer

People's Party: David Rioux

