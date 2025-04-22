Canada election 2025: Richmond Centre—Marpole

Richmond Centre—Marpole is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This new riding replaces the old riding of Richmond Centre with boundary changes to include the community of Marpole.
Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Centre—Marpole in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Wilson Miao (Incumbent)
Conservative: Chak Au
NDP: Martin Li
Green: Michael Sisler
People's Party: David Wang
Comments