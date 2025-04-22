Canada election 2025: Richmond Centre—Marpole

See more sharing options

Richmond Centre—Marpole is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the old riding of Richmond Centre with boundary changes to include the community of Marpole.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Centre—Marpole in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Wilson Miao (Incumbent) Conservative: Chak Au NDP: Martin Li Green: Michael Sisler People's Party: David Wang