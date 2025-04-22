SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Richmond Centre—Marpole

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:18 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Wilson Miao
    Wilson Miao
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Chak Au
    Chak Au
    Conservative
  • Martin Li
    Martin Li
    NDP
  • Michael Sisler
    Michael Sisler
    Green
  • David Wang
    David Wang
    People's Party
Richmond Centre—Marpole is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the old riding of Richmond Centre with boundary changes to include the community of Marpole.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Centre—Marpole in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Wilson Miao (Incumbent)

Conservative: Chak Au

NDP: Martin Li

Green: Michael Sisler

People's Party: David Wang

