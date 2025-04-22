SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Sydney—Glace Bay

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:40 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mike Kelloway
    Mike Kelloway
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Anna Manley
    Anna Manley
    Conservative
  • Kimberly Losier
    Kimberly Losier
    NDP
  • Nik Boisvert
    Nik Boisvert
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Jeffrey Evely
    Jeffrey Evely
    People's Party
  • Chris Gallant
    Chris Gallant
    Canadian Future Party
  • Michael Pittman
    Michael Pittman
    Libertarian
  • Joe Ward
    Joe Ward
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sydney—Glace Bay is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Sidney—Victoria.

Voters will decide who will represent Sydney—Glace Bay in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Mike Kelloway (Incumbent)

Conservative: Anna Manley

NDP: Kimberly Losier

Marxist-Leninist: Nik Boisvert

People's Party: Jeffrey Evely

Canadian Future Party: Chris Gallant

Libertarian: Michael Pittman

Independent: Joe Ward

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices