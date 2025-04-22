Canada election 2025: Sydney—Glace Bay

See more sharing options

Sydney—Glace Bay is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Sidney—Victoria.

Voters will decide who will represent Sydney—Glace Bay in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Mike Kelloway (Incumbent) Conservative: Anna Manley NDP: Kimberly Losier Marxist-Leninist: Nik Boisvert People's Party: Jeffrey Evely Canadian Future Party: Chris Gallant Libertarian: Michael Pittman Independent: Joe Ward