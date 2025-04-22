Canada election 2025: Sydney—Glace Bay

Sydney—Glace Bay is a federal riding located in Nova Scotia.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Sidney—Victoria.
Voters will decide who will represent Sydney—Glace Bay in Nova Scotia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Mike Kelloway (Incumbent)
Conservative: Anna Manley
NDP: Kimberly Losier
Marxist-Leninist: Nik Boisvert
People's Party: Jeffrey Evely
Canadian Future Party: Chris Gallant
Libertarian: Michael Pittman
Independent: Joe Ward
Comments