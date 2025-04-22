Canada election 2025: Calgary Confederation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary Confederation is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Len Webber who first took office in 2015. Webber collected 28,367 votes, winning 46.03 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Confederation in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Corey Hogan Conservative: Jeremy Nixon NDP: Keira Gunn Green: Richard Willott Marxist-Leninist: Kevan Hunter Canadian Future Party: Jeffrey Reid Marsh People's Party: Artyom Ovsepyan