National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Calgary Confederation

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:16 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Corey Hogan
    Liberal
  • Jeremy Nixon
    Conservative
  • Keira Gunn
    NDP
  • Richard Willott
    Green
  • Kevan Hunter
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Jeffrey Reid Marsh
    Canadian Future Party
  • Artyom Ovsepyan
    People's Party
Calgary Confederation is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Len Webber who first took office in 2015. Webber collected 28,367 votes, winning 46.03 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Calgary Confederation in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Corey Hogan

Conservative: Jeremy Nixon

NDP: Keira Gunn

Green: Richard Willott

Marxist-Leninist: Kevan Hunter

Canadian Future Party: Jeffrey Reid Marsh

People's Party: Artyom Ovsepyan

