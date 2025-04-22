Canada election 2025: Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East

Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This new riding merges the previous ridings of Scarborough Centre and Don Valley East.
Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Salma Zahid (Incumbent)
Conservative: Belent Mathew
NDP: Alyson Koa
People's Party: Peter Koubakis
