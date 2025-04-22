SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:27 pm
1 min read
Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This new riding merges the previous ridings of Scarborough Centre and Don Valley East.

Voters will decide who will represent Scarborough Centre—Don Valley East in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Salma Zahid (Incumbent)

Conservative: Belent Mathew

NDP: Alyson Koa

People's Party: Peter Koubakis

