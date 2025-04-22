Canada election 2025: Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield who first took office in 2015. Longfield collected 29,382 votes, winning 42.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Longfield is not running in the 2025 election.

Voters will decide who will represent Guelph in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Dominique O'Rourke Conservative: Gurvir Khaira NDP: Janice Folk-Dawson Green: Anne-Marie Zajdlik Marxist-Leninist: Elaine Baetz People's Party: Jeffrey Swackhammer Independent: Michael Wassilyn Canadian Future Party: Yurii Yavorskyi