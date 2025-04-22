SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Guelph

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Dominique O'Rourke
    Dominique O'Rourke
    Liberal
  • Gurvir Khaira
    Gurvir Khaira
    Conservative
  • Janice Folk-Dawson
    Janice Folk-Dawson
    NDP
  • Anne-Marie Zajdlik
    Anne-Marie Zajdlik
    Green
  • Elaine Baetz
    Elaine Baetz
    Marxist-Leninist
  • Jeffrey Swackhammer
    Jeffrey Swackhammer
    People's Party
  • Michael Wassilyn
    Michael Wassilyn
    Independent
  • Yurii Yavorskyi
    Yurii Yavorskyi
    Canadian Future Party
Guelph is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Lloyd Longfield who first took office in 2015. Longfield collected 29,382 votes, winning 42.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Longfield is not running in the 2025 election. 

Voters will decide who will represent Guelph in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Dominique O'Rourke

Conservative: Gurvir Khaira

NDP: Janice Folk-Dawson

Green: Anne-Marie Zajdlik

Marxist-Leninist: Elaine Baetz

People's Party: Jeffrey Swackhammer

Independent: Michael Wassilyn

Canadian Future Party: Yurii Yavorskyi

