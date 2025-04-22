Canada election 2025: Markham-Unionville

Send this page to someone via email

Markham-Unionville is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Paul Chiang who first took office in 2021. Chiang collected 21,958 votes, winning 48.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Chiang is not running again in 2025, having withdrawn from the race amid controversial comments.

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Unionville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Peter Yuen Conservative: Michael Ma NDP: Sameer Qureshi Green: Elvin Kao