Politics

Canada election 2025: Markham-Unionville

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:30 pm
1 min read
Markham-Unionville is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Paul Chiang who first took office in 2021. Chiang collected 21,958 votes, winning 48.55 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Chiang is not running again in 2025, having withdrawn from the race amid controversial comments. 

Voters will decide who will represent Markham-Unionville in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Peter Yuen

Conservative: Michael Ma

NDP: Sameer Qureshi

Green: Elvin Kao

