Canada election 2025: Saint-Laurent

Saint-Laurent is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos who first took office in a 2017 by-election. Lambropoulos collected 22,056 votes, winning 59.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Laurent in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Emmanuella Lambropoulos (Incumbent)
Conservative: Richard Serour
NDP: Ryan Byrne
Bloc Québécois: Marielle Gendron
Green: Richard Chambers
People's Party: Manon Chevalier
Marxist-Leninist: Fernand Deschamps
