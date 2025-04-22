Canada election 2025: Saint-Laurent

See more sharing options

Saint-Laurent is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos who first took office in a 2017 by-election. Lambropoulos collected 22,056 votes, winning 59.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Laurent in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Emmanuella Lambropoulos (Incumbent) Conservative: Richard Serour NDP: Ryan Byrne Bloc Québécois: Marielle Gendron Green: Richard Chambers People's Party: Manon Chevalier Marxist-Leninist: Fernand Deschamps