Politics

Canada election 2025: Saint-Laurent

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
Saint-Laurent is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos who first took office in a 2017 by-election. Lambropoulos collected 22,056 votes, winning 59.1 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Laurent in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Emmanuella Lambropoulos (Incumbent)

Conservative: Richard Serour

NDP: Ryan Byrne

Bloc Québécois: Marielle Gendron

Green: Richard Chambers

People's Party: Manon Chevalier

Marxist-Leninist: Fernand Deschamps

