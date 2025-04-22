Canada election 2025: Saskatoon-University

See more sharing options

Saskatoon-University is a federal riding located in Saskatchewan.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Corey Tochor who first took office in 2019. Tochor collected 20,389 votes, winning 47.95 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saskatoon-University in Saskatchewan during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Corey Tochor (Incumbent) Liberal: Greg Poelzer NDP: Melissa McGillivray Green: Isaiah Hunter People's Party: Jaxson Boot