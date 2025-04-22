Canada election 2025: Ottawa Centre

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi who first took office in 2021. Naqvi collected 33,825 votes, winning 45.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Yasir Naqvi (Incumbent) Conservative: Paul D'Orsonnens NDP: Joel Harden Green: Amanda Rosenstock Canadian Future Party: Andrea Chabot Independent: Zed Chebib CHP Canada: Marie-Chantal Leriche Communist: Cashton Perry Independent: Mike Salmon