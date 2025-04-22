Canada election 2025: Ottawa Centre

Ottawa Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi who first took office in 2021. Naqvi collected 33,825 votes, winning 45.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Yasir Naqvi (Incumbent)
Conservative: Paul D'Orsonnens
NDP: Joel Harden
Green: Amanda Rosenstock
Canadian Future Party: Andrea Chabot
Independent: Zed Chebib
CHP Canada: Marie-Chantal Leriche
Communist: Cashton Perry
Independent: Mike Salmon
