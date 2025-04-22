SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Ottawa Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:28 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Yasir Naqvi
    Yasir Naqvi
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Paul D'Orsonnens
    Paul D'Orsonnens
    Conservative
  • Joel Harden
    Joel Harden
    NDP
  • Amanda Rosenstock
    Amanda Rosenstock
    Green
  • Andrea Chabot
    Andrea Chabot
    Canadian Future Party
  • Zed Chebib
    Zed Chebib
    Independent
  • Marie-Chantal Leriche
    Marie-Chantal Leriche
    CHP Canada
  • Cashton Perry
    Cashton Perry
    Communist
  • Mike Salmon
    Mike Salmon
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa Centre is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi who first took office in 2021. Naqvi collected 33,825 votes, winning 45.5 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Ottawa Centre in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Yasir Naqvi (Incumbent)

Conservative: Paul D'Orsonnens

NDP: Joel Harden

Green: Amanda Rosenstock

Canadian Future Party: Andrea Chabot

Independent: Zed Chebib

CHP Canada: Marie-Chantal Leriche

Communist: Cashton Perry

Independent: Mike Salmon

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices