Canada election 2025: Bowmanville—Oshawa North

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bowmanville—Oshawa North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created federal riding.

Voters will decide who will represent Bowmanville—Oshawa North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Jamil Jivani (Incumbent) Liberal: Bridget Girard NDP: Elenor Marano Green: Julie Dietrich United Party: Clint Cole Independent: Pranay Gunti Centrist Party: Ghuzna Imam Rhinoceros: Adam Smith CHP Canada: Thomas Zekveld