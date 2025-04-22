SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Bowmanville—Oshawa North

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:34 pm
1 min read
Bowmanville—Oshawa North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a newly created federal riding.

Voters will decide who will represent Bowmanville—Oshawa North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Jamil Jivani (Incumbent)

Liberal: Bridget Girard

NDP: Elenor Marano

Green: Julie Dietrich

United Party: Clint Cole

Independent: Pranay Gunti

Centrist Party: Ghuzna Imam

Rhinoceros: Adam Smith

CHP Canada: Thomas Zekveld

