Canada election 2025: Bowmanville—Oshawa North

Bowmanville—Oshawa North is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a newly created federal riding.
Voters will decide who will represent Bowmanville—Oshawa North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Conservative: Jamil Jivani (Incumbent)
Liberal: Bridget Girard
NDP: Elenor Marano
Green: Julie Dietrich
United Party: Clint Cole
Independent: Pranay Gunti
Centrist Party: Ghuzna Imam
Rhinoceros: Adam Smith
CHP Canada: Thomas Zekveld
Comments