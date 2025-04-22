SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Patrick Weiler
    Patrick Weiler
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Keith Roy
    Keith Roy
    Conservative
  • Jäger Rosenberg
    Jäger Rosenberg
    NDP
  • Lauren Greenlaw
    Lauren Greenlaw
    Green
  • Peyman Askari
    Peyman Askari
    People's Party
  • Gordon Jeffrey
    Gordon Jeffrey
    Rhinoceros
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Patrick Weiler who first took office in 2019. Weiler collected 21,500 votes, winning 33.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Patrick Weiler (Incumbent)

Conservative: Keith Roy

NDP: Jäger Rosenberg

Green: Lauren Greenlaw

People's Party: Peyman Askari

Rhinoceros: Gordon Jeffrey

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices