Canada election 2025: West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Patrick Weiler who first took office in 2019. Weiler collected 21,500 votes, winning 33.88 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Patrick Weiler (Incumbent) Conservative: Keith Roy NDP: Jäger Rosenberg Green: Lauren Greenlaw People's Party: Peyman Askari Rhinoceros: Gordon Jeffrey