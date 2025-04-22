SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Jonquière

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mario Simard
    Mario Simard
    Bloc Québécois
    Incumbent
  • William Van Tassel
    William Van Tassel
    Liberal
  • Fanny Boulanger
    Fanny Boulanger
    Conservative
  • Lise Garon
    Lise Garon
    NDP
  • Marie-Josée Yelle
    Marie-Josée Yelle
    Green
  • Patrick Gaudreault
    Patrick Gaudreault
    People's Party
Jonquière is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Mario Simard who first took office in 2019. Simard collected 19,036 votes, winning 41.86 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jonquière in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Mario Simard (Incumbent)

Liberal: William Van Tassel

Conservative: Fanny Boulanger

NDP: Lise Garon

Green: Marie-Josée Yelle

People's Party: Patrick Gaudreault

