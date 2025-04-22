Canada election 2025: Jonquière

Jonquière is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Mario Simard who first took office in 2019. Simard collected 19,036 votes, winning 41.86 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Jonquière in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Mario Simard (Incumbent)
Liberal: William Van Tassel
Conservative: Fanny Boulanger
NDP: Lise Garon
Green: Marie-Josée Yelle
People's Party: Patrick Gaudreault
