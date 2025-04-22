Canada election 2025: Yukon

See more sharing options

Yukon is a federal riding located in The Territories.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Brendan Hanley who first took office in 2021. Hanley collected 6,471 votes, winning 33.35 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Yukon in The Territories during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Brendan Hanley (Incumbent) Conservative: Ryan Leef NDP: Katherine McCallum Green: Gabrielle Dupont