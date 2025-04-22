SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Haldimand-Norfolk

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Haldimand-Norfolk is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis who first took office in 2021. Lewis collected 29,664 votes, winning 47.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Leslyn Lewis (Incumbent)

Liberal: Colin Walsh

NDP: Shannon Horner-Shepherd

Green: Nate Hawkins

CHP Canada: Lily Eggink

People's Party: Henry Geissler

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

