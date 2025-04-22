Canada election 2025: Haldimand-Norfolk

See more sharing options

Haldimand-Norfolk is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis who first took office in 2021. Lewis collected 29,664 votes, winning 47.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Haldimand-Norfolk in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Leslyn Lewis (Incumbent) Liberal: Colin Walsh NDP: Shannon Horner-Shepherd Green: Nate Hawkins CHP Canada: Lily Eggink People's Party: Henry Geissler