Canada election 2025: Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Skeena-Bulkley Valley is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by NDP MP Taylor Bachrach who first took office in 2019. Bachrach collected 15,921 votes, winning 42.58 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Skeena-Bulkley Valley in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
NDP: Taylor Bachrach (Incumbent)
Liberal: Inderpal Dhillon
Conservative: Ellis Ross
Green: Adeana Young
CHP Canada: Rod Taylor
Comments