Canada Election 2025: Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay

Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Gloria Morgan
Conservative: Helena Konanz
NDP: Linda Sankey
Green: Philip Mansfield
People's Party: Barry Dewar
