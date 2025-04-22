Canada Election 2025: Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay

See more sharing options

Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay is a federal riding located in British Columbia and is a new riding in the 2025 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Gloria Morgan Conservative: Helena Konanz NDP: Linda Sankey Green: Philip Mansfield People's Party: Barry Dewar