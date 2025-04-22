SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: North Vancouver—Capilano

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:19 pm
1 min read
North Vancouver—Capilano is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the previously named riding of North Vancouver.

Voters will decide who will represent North Vancouver—Capilano in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Jonathan Wilkinson (Incumbent)

Conservative: Stephen Curran

NDP: Tammy Bentz

Green: Andrew Robinson

People's Party: Ehsan Arjmand

Independent: Oliver King

