Canada election 2025: North Vancouver—Capilano

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

North Vancouver—Capilano is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This new riding replaces the previously named riding of North Vancouver.

Voters will decide who will represent North Vancouver—Capilano in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Jonathan Wilkinson (Incumbent) Conservative: Stephen Curran NDP: Tammy Bentz Green: Andrew Robinson People's Party: Ehsan Arjmand Independent: Oliver King