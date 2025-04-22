Canada election 2025: North Vancouver—Capilano

North Vancouver—Capilano is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This new riding replaces the previously named riding of North Vancouver.
Voters will decide who will represent North Vancouver—Capilano in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Jonathan Wilkinson (Incumbent)
Conservative: Stephen Curran
NDP: Tammy Bentz
Green: Andrew Robinson
People's Party: Ehsan Arjmand
Independent: Oliver King
Comments