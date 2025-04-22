Canada election 2025: St. John’s East

See more sharing options

St. John’s East is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Joanne Thompson who first took office in 2021. Thompson collected 17,239 votes, winning 45.16 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. John’s East in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Joanne Thompson (Incumbent) Conservative: David Brazil NDP: Mary Shortall Green: Otis Crandell Communist: Sam Crête