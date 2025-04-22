SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: St. John’s East

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Joanne Thompson
    Joanne Thompson
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • David Brazil
    David Brazil
    Conservative
  • Mary Shortall
    Mary Shortall
    NDP
  • Otis Crandell
    Otis Crandell
    Green
  • Sam Crête
    Sam Crête
    Communist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

St. John’s East is a federal riding located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Joanne Thompson who first took office in 2021. Thompson collected 17,239 votes, winning 45.16 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent St. John’s East in Newfoundland and Labrador during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Joanne Thompson (Incumbent)

Conservative: David Brazil

NDP: Mary Shortall

Green: Otis Crandell

Communist: Sam Crête

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices