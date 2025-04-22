SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Edmonton Riverbend

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Riverbend is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux who first took office in 2015. Jeneroux collected 25,702 votes, winning 45.15 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Riverbend in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Matt Jeneroux (Incumbent)

Liberal: Mark Minenko

NDP: Susan Cake

People's Party: Dwayne Dudiak

