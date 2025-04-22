Canada election 2025: Edmonton Riverbend

See more sharing options

Edmonton Riverbend is a federal riding located in Alberta.

This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux who first took office in 2015. Jeneroux collected 25,702 votes, winning 45.15 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Edmonton Riverbend in Alberta during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Conservative: Matt Jeneroux (Incumbent) Liberal: Mark Minenko NDP: Susan Cake People's Party: Dwayne Dudiak