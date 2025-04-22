Canada election 2025: Kitchener-Conestoga

See more sharing options

Kitchener-Conestoga is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Tim Louis who first took office in 2019. Louis collected 20,025 votes, winning 39.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener-Conestoga in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Tim Louis (Incumbent) Conservative: Doug Treleaven NDP: Maya Bozorgzad People's Party: Kevin Dupuis