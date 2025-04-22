SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Kitchener-Conestoga

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tim Louis
    Tim Louis
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Doug Treleaven
    Doug Treleaven
    Conservative
  • Maya Bozorgzad
    Maya Bozorgzad
    NDP
  • Kevin Dupuis
    Kevin Dupuis
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kitchener-Conestoga is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Tim Louis who first took office in 2019. Louis collected 20,025 votes, winning 39.3 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Kitchener-Conestoga in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Tim Louis (Incumbent)

Conservative: Doug Treleaven

NDP: Maya Bozorgzad

People's Party: Kevin Dupuis

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices