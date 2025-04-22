SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Waterloo

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Bardish Chagger
    Bardish Chagger
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Waseem Botros
    Waseem Botros
    Conservative
  • Héline Chow
    Héline Chow
    NDP
  • Simon Guthrie
    Simon Guthrie
    Green
  • Santa Claus Chatham
    Santa Claus Chatham
    Rhinoceros
  • Jamie Hari
    Jamie Hari
    Independent
  • Val Neekman
    Val Neekman
    Independent
  • Hans Roach
    Hans Roach
    Independent
  • Douglas Ross
    Douglas Ross
    People's Party
Waterloo is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bardish Chagger who first took office in 2015. Chagger collected 26,926 votes, winning 45.14 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waterloo in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Bardish Chagger (Incumbent)

Conservative: Waseem Botros

NDP: Héline Chow

Green: Simon Guthrie

Rhinoceros: Santa Claus Chatham

Independent: Jamie Hari

Independent: Val Neekman

Independent: Hans Roach

People's Party: Douglas Ross

