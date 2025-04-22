Canada election 2025: Waterloo

See more sharing options

Waterloo is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bardish Chagger who first took office in 2015. Chagger collected 26,926 votes, winning 45.14 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Waterloo in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Bardish Chagger (Incumbent) Conservative: Waseem Botros NDP: Héline Chow Green: Simon Guthrie Rhinoceros: Santa Claus Chatham Independent: Jamie Hari Independent: Val Neekman Independent: Hans Roach People's Party: Douglas Ross