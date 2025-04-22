Canada Election 2025: Milton East—Halton Hills South

See more sharing options

Milton East—Halton Hills South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding created out of parts of the previous ridings of Milton and Wellington–Halton Hills.

Voters will decide who will represent Milton East—Halton Hills South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Candidates Liberal: Kristina Tesser Derksen Conservative: Parm Gill NDP: Muhammad Riaz Sahi Green: Susan Doyle People's Party: Walter Hofman Independent: Shahbaz Mahmood Khan