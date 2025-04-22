Canada Election 2025: Milton East—Halton Hills South

Milton East—Halton Hills South is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This is a new riding created out of parts of the previous ridings of Milton and Wellington–Halton Hills.
Voters will decide who will represent Milton East—Halton Hills South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Liberal: Kristina Tesser Derksen
Conservative: Parm Gill
NDP: Muhammad Riaz Sahi
Green: Susan Doyle
People's Party: Walter Hofman
Independent: Shahbaz Mahmood Khan
