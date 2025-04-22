SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada Election 2025: Milton East—Halton Hills South

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:45 pm
1 min read
Milton East—Halton Hills South is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This is a new riding created out of parts of the previous ridings of Milton and Wellington–Halton Hills.

Voters will decide who will represent Milton East—Halton Hills South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Kristina Tesser Derksen

Conservative: Parm Gill

NDP: Muhammad Riaz Sahi

Green: Susan Doyle

People's Party: Walter Hofman

Independent: Shahbaz Mahmood Khan

