SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Etobicoke North

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • John Zerucelli
    John Zerucelli
    Liberal
  • Natalie Weed
    Natalie Weed
    Conservative
  • Benjamin Abis
    Benjamin Abis
    NDP
  • Sarun Balaranjan
    Sarun Balaranjan
    Green
  • Andy D'Andrea
    Andy D'Andrea
    People's Party
  • Neil Simon
    Neil Simon
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Etobicoke North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan who first took office in 2008. Duncan collected 21,201 votes, winning 59.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Duncan is not running in the 2025 election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: John Zerucelli

Conservative: Natalie Weed

NDP: Benjamin Abis

Green: Sarun Balaranjan

People's Party: Andy D'Andrea

Independent: Neil Simon

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices