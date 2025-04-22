Canada election 2025: Etobicoke North

Send this page to someone via email

Etobicoke North is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Kirsty Duncan who first took office in 2008. Duncan collected 21,201 votes, winning 59.61 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election. Duncan is not running in the 2025 election.

Voters will decide who will represent Etobicoke North in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: John Zerucelli Conservative: Natalie Weed NDP: Benjamin Abis Green: Sarun Balaranjan People's Party: Andy D'Andrea Independent: Neil Simon