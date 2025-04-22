Canada election 2025: Vancouver Quadra

See more sharing options

Vancouver Quadra is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Joyce Murray who first took office in 2008. Murray collected 20,814 votes, winning 43.63 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Quadra in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Wade Grant Conservative: Ken Charko NDP: Alim Fakirani Green: Tom Digby People's Party: John Ede