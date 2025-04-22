SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Vancouver Quadra

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:17 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Wade Grant
    Wade Grant
    Liberal
  • Ken Charko
    Ken Charko
    Conservative
  • Alim Fakirani
    Alim Fakirani
    NDP
  • Tom Digby
    Tom Digby
    Green
  • John Ede
    John Ede
    People's Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver Quadra is a federal riding located in British Columbia.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Joyce Murray who first took office in 2008. Murray collected 20,814 votes, winning 43.63 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Quadra in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Wade Grant

Conservative: Ken Charko

NDP: Alim Fakirani

Green: Tom Digby

People's Party: John Ede

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices