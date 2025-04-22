Canada election 2025: Vancouver Quadra

Vancouver Quadra is a federal riding located in British Columbia.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Joyce Murray who first took office in 2008. Murray collected 20,814 votes, winning 43.63 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver Quadra in British Columbia during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Wade Grant
Conservative: Ken Charko
NDP: Alim Fakirani
Green: Tom Digby
People's Party: John Ede
Comments