Canada election 2025: Berthier-Maskinongé

Berthier-Maskinongé is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Yves Perron who first took office in 2019. Perron collected 19,339 votes, winning 35.2 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Berthier-Maskinongé in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Yves Perron (Incumbent)
Liberal: Stéphane Bilodeau
Conservative: Peter Saliba
NDP: Ruth Ellen Brosseau
Green: Daniel Simon
People's Party: Elia Gomez-Gnali
