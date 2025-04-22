SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Berthier-Maskinongé

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Berthier-Maskinongé is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Bloc Québécois MP Yves Perron who first took office in 2019. Perron collected 19,339 votes, winning 35.2 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Berthier-Maskinongé in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Yves Perron (Incumbent)

Liberal: Stéphane Bilodeau

Conservative: Peter Saliba

NDP: Ruth Ellen Brosseau

Green: Daniel Simon

People's Party: Elia Gomez-Gnali

