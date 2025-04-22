Canada election 2025: Bourassa

Bourassa is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Emmanuel Dubourg who first took office in 2013 . Dubourg collected 22,303 votes, winning 60.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Bourassa in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Abdelhaq Sari
Conservative: Néhémie Dumay
NDP: Catherine Gauvin
Bloc Québécois: Jency Mercier
People's Party: Jean-Marc Lamothe
No Affiliation: Philippe Tessier
Marxist-Leninist: Dominique Théberge
