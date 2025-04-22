SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Bourassa

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Abdelhaq Sari
    Abdelhaq Sari
    Liberal
  • Néhémie Dumay
    Néhémie Dumay
    Conservative
  • Catherine Gauvin
    Catherine Gauvin
    NDP
  • Jency Mercier
    Jency Mercier
    Bloc Québécois
  • Jean-Marc Lamothe
    Jean-Marc Lamothe
    People's Party
  • Philippe Tessier
    Philippe Tessier
    No Affiliation
  • Dominique Théberge
    Dominique Théberge
    Marxist-Leninist
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Bourassa is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Emmanuel Dubourg who first took office in 2013 . Dubourg collected 22,303 votes, winning 60.39 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bourassa in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Abdelhaq Sari

Conservative: Néhémie Dumay

NDP: Catherine Gauvin

Bloc Québécois: Jency Mercier

People's Party: Jean-Marc Lamothe

No Affiliation: Philippe Tessier

Marxist-Leninist: Dominique Théberge

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices