Canada election 2025: Brampton South

Brampton South is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Sonia Sidhu who first took office in 2015. Sidhu collected 21,120 votes, winning 50.98 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brampton South in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Sonia Sidhu (Incumbent)
Conservative: Sukhdeep Kang
NDP: Rajni Sharma
Independent: Manmohan Khroud
People's Party: Vijay Kumar
