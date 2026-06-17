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RCMP officer charged with uttering threats online targeted to Donald Trump

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 1:56 pm
1 min read
Donald Trump View image in full screen
FILE -- President Donald Trump participates in a session of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
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An RCMP officer based in Quebec has been charged with uttering threats online toward U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the RCMP, Evenson Dumerlus, 34, of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, allegedly posted a video on his Snapchat account in which he “made threatening comments” toward U.S. President Donald Trump.

The video was allegedly posted while Dumerlus was deployed to oversee security operations at the G7 summit last year in Alberta.

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The investigation was taken over by the Special Investigations Unit after an  RCMP officer reported the video. Dumerlus was removed from his duties on the same day as the incident.

“The RCMP takes seriously any threats that can affect one’s sense of security,” the federal police force said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Violent statements will not be tolerated. Perpetrators may face criminal charges involving significant sentences. Such incidents must be reported if we are to combat this type of crime.”

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Dumerlus is expected to appear on July 30, 2026, at the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu courthouse.

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