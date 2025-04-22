Canada election 2025: Joliette—Manawan

See more sharing options

Joliette—Manawan is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Joliette.

Voters will decide who will represent Joliette—Manawan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Bloc Québécois: Gabriel Ste-Marie (Incumbent) Liberal: Marc Allaire Conservative: Pascal Bapfou Vozang Siewe NDP: Vanessa Gordon Green: Érica Poirier