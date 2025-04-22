SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Joliette—Manawan

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Joliette—Manawan is a federal riding located in Quebec.

This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Joliette.

Voters will decide who will represent Joliette—Manawan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Gabriel Ste-Marie (Incumbent)

Liberal: Marc Allaire

Conservative: Pascal Bapfou Vozang Siewe

NDP: Vanessa Gordon

Green: Érica Poirier

