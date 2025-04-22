Canada election 2025: Joliette—Manawan

Joliette—Manawan is a federal riding located in Quebec.
This new riding replaces the riding previously known as Joliette.
Voters will decide who will represent Joliette—Manawan in Quebec during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Candidates
Bloc Québécois: Gabriel Ste-Marie (Incumbent)
Liberal: Marc Allaire
Conservative: Pascal Bapfou Vozang Siewe
NDP: Vanessa Gordon
Green: Érica Poirier
