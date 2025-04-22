Canada election 2025: Beaches-East York

See more sharing options

Beaches-East York is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith who first took office in 2015. Erskine-Smith collected 28,919 votes, winning 56.58 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Nate Erskine-Smith (Incumbent) Conservative: Jocelyne Poirier NDP: Shannon Devine Green: Jack Pennings Independent: Diane Joseph Communist: Elizabeth Rowley Marxist-Leninist: Steve Rutchinski