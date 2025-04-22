Canada election 2025: Beaches-East York

Beaches-East York is a federal riding located in Ontario.
This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith who first took office in 2015. Erskine-Smith collected 28,919 votes, winning 56.58 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Nate Erskine-Smith (Incumbent)
Conservative: Jocelyne Poirier
NDP: Shannon Devine
Green: Jack Pennings
Independent: Diane Joseph
Communist: Elizabeth Rowley
Marxist-Leninist: Steve Rutchinski
Comments