National

Politics

Canada election 2025: Beaches-East York

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:34 pm
1 min read
Beaches-East York is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith who first took office in 2015. Erskine-Smith collected 28,919 votes, winning 56.58 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beaches-East York in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Nate Erskine-Smith (Incumbent)

Conservative: Jocelyne Poirier

NDP: Shannon Devine

Green: Jack Pennings

Independent: Diane Joseph

Communist: Elizabeth Rowley

Marxist-Leninist: Steve Rutchinski

