Canada election 2025: Brandon-Souris

Brandon-Souris is a federal riding located in Manitoba.
This riding is currently represented by Conservative MP Larry Maguire who first took office in 2013. Maguire collected 22,733 votes, winning 59.57 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters will decide who will represent Brandon-Souris in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.
Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Ghazanfar Ali Tarar
Conservative: Grant Jackson
NDP: Quentin Robinson
Comments